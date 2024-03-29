Adaminaby is finally fixing a fishy faux pas

One of the best-known photos of when old Adaminaby moved to its new location in the mid-1950s to make way for the creation of Eucumbene Dam is of this bank on the back of a truck. When the historic building, now a private home, recently featured in this column, many readers asked if they could ever look inside. Saturday is your chance, check out the old bank safes while tucking into some wattle seed and lemon myrtle scones with strawberry gum cream. What more could you want?