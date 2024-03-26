Looking for something to do this weekend? We have you covered

Big Mood is a series that has been creating a lot of buzz ahead of its release this week. Starring Nicola Coughlan (Bridgerton) and Lydia West (It's a Sin), it centres around two dysfunctional friends who are navigating life, mental health and the world as they move from their 20s to their 30s.
Yes, dysfunctional friendships that can only be described as a hot mess are the backbone of too many B-grade television series. But this is different.
With Coughlan's character diagnosed with bipolar, it aims to give people a completely different understanding of what the disorder is and how it can manifest.
Big Mood streams on Stan.
With more than 1170 performers across 140 acts, the National Folk Festival has certainly got plenty on offer this weekend. From traditional folk to jazz orchestras, bush bands, dance troupes and more, if there is one thing that this festival isn't short on, it's variety.
Throw in some merchandise, food and drink stalls, as well as offerings from BentSpoke Brewing Co and Lerida Estate, and you've got yourself the makings of a great weekend.
Thursday to Monday, Exhibition Park. Tickets from folkfestival.org.au
Can you believe it? It's already Easter. And if you're sticking around the capital this weekend, may I suggest you go hunting for the best hot cross buns you can find?
Finding a good one will be a breeze. Deciding which one is the best, may be harder - we are very spoiled when it comes to great baked goods in Canberra.
Make sure to hit up all (or as many as you can) the bakeries. Three Mills Bakery, Sonoma Bakery, Under Bakery, Knead Bakery, Wildflour, Silo Bakery, Origin Bake, Kynefin, Crust, Tinker Tailor, Danny's Bakery - the list goes on.
But if you're looking for something a little different, Lolo and Lola have got an ube-langka option, while Erindale Cakery Bakery has a range of flavours including passionfruit choc chip.
You'd be hard-pressed to find a reader who isn't attached to a certain book or author. In many ways, it can be how we construct our sense of self. And that's really what author Gail Jones was fascinated by when writing her new book, One Another.
It focuses on Australian Cambridge student Helen, who is trying to complete her thesis on 19th-century novelist Joseph Conrad when she leaves her manuscript on a train. As it unravels the reader gets two stories - one of Helen and the other exploring the life of the author she is arguably obsessed with Conrad.
It's really unlike anything that has ever come to Canberra before. Sure, from the outside, they look like a couple of shipping containers, but inside - inside is where adrenaline comes out to play.
Darkfield is taking over Civic Square, with two audio experiences. Step inside, into the dark where the audioscape takes over. Choose from two options - Séance and Flight.
As the name suggests, Séance recreates the feeling of a Victorian-era séance, with the darkness making it difficult to distinguish between perception and reality.
Flight, on the other hand, is for the thrill-seekers and recreates the moment where a plane cabin loses pressure. Many scenarios can play out, and Flight gives you the chance to experience some of the differences in events.
From March 28 to April 14 at the Canberra Theatre.
Tickets from canberratheatrecentre.com.au
