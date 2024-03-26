'People might try to steal them': Wright reveals ACT Brumbies secret weapon

ACT Brumbies fullback Tom Wright has heard the criticism.
He's heard the fans and commentators question his decision making and he's heard them nit pick every error he makes, no matter how big or small.
It's enough to force many players to retreat into their shell and avoid taking any risks.
Wright, however, has maintained an attacking mindset while attempting to minimise errors and improve his decision making on the run.
Nowhere was that more evident than the stunning try he scored late in the first half of Friday's 60-21 victory over Moana Pasifika.
Deep inside his own 22-metre area, Wright looked up and saw Corey Toole out wide and unmarked. So rather than hoofing the ball deep as most players would, he kicked across field to his speedy winger.
Toole, as he so often does, won the race for the ball before linking up with Wright in support, who ran 50m untouched to score under the posts.
The fullback revealed it hasn't been easy to shrug off the criticism but credited ACT coach Stephen Larkham and the team's psychologists for helping build and maintain his confidence on and off the pitch.
"We've been looking at this as a group," Wright said. "It's something we've tinkered with over the years. I won't reveal the people we have in because people might try to steal them, but the group we've got in at the moment works with the entire organisation.
"I feel they've had a positive impact on the group and even when they're away from the group, not working hands on with us, the coaching staff are driving those messages too. It's filtering down the group and we potentially saw a little bit of that last Friday evening."
Wright has steadily built his way into the new season after a challenging 2023. The 26-year-old made the transition from wing to fullback at the start of last year and quickly made an impact for the Brumbies.
His performances earned him first crack at the Wallabies No.15 jumper, however he was dumped by Eddie Jones after just two games.
Wright has worked hard to prove he belongs in the Test arena and Saturday night's clash with the Queensland Reds provides another chance to showcase his talent to new Wallabies coach Joe Schmidt.
"I'll always play on the edge," he said. "In the past there's been moments of [success] and then there's been the other side of the coin where it hurts our team and puts us under a little bit of pressure when those moments don't come off.
"I still roll into every week with the mindset of backing my skill set and backing the work the coaching staff, in particular [Rod Seib] and [Larkham], do with us. If you can roll in with a confident skill set [at training], then there's no reason why you can't do it under the lights."
Saturday's clash is set to be an emotional one for multiple players, with veteran prop James Slipper to play his 177th Super Rugby game. With that, he will draw level with former Brumbies great Stephen Moore atop the list of Australia's most capped Super Rugby players.
At the other end of the spectrum is Harry Vella, who is set for his second appearance after making his debut against Moana last weekend.
The match completed an 18-month journey from an ACL tear in September 2022 to the top flight. The 23-year-old is a proud Queenslander and is looking forward to the chance to play in Brisbane.
"They are the enemy now," Vella said. "I'll have a few friends and family there if I'm lucky enough. Winning is always what matters, it doesn't matter if it's here or there, we're trying to get the job done."
