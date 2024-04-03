The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics
Opinion

Where did the money go? Our budget hard work has been wasted

By Gary Humphries, James Daniels
April 4 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Normally we would expect a hearing of the ACT's public accounts committee looking into the Territory's latest budget update to be a fairly boring affair.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from ACT Politics

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.