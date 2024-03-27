Hear me out: Canberra needs more politicians

If you are sceptical or fed up with politicians, then there is reason to want more of them, but not like the ones we currently have in the national capital.
Tasmania's recent election shows the value in increasing the ACT's Legislative Assembly from 25 to 35 seats.
While there will be a period of uncertainty as the Tasmanian Parliament takes shape and government is formed, there is little doubt that Tasmanian voters want more negotiation, accountability, and cooperation among their elected leaders. Indeed, minority governments are likely to be the new normal in the Apple Isle.
The hung parliament is in large part due to now caretaker Premier Jeremy Rockliff who legislated in 2022 to increase the size of the state's House of Assembly from 25 to 35. This restored the chamber to its pre-1998 size.
The House was slashed that year by a government claiming that Tasmanians were over-governed, however it was widely seen as a move to diminish the power of the Greens who held the balance of power.
Rockliff stated that restoring the House of Assembly to 35 seats would not be popular but, "ultimately, government and all the work we do in this place is not about popularity". Then Greens leader Cassy O'Connor praised the move as "a mark of great courage" from a premier committed to "do the right thing".
Would Andrew Barr have the same courage and commitment?
It should be acknowledged that the ACT has never had 35 seats in its parliament and that Jeremy Rockliff may well rue calling an early election. However, I doubt he would regret his courageous act because the result more closely reflects the democratic will of Tasmanians and will provide the state with better governance.
With seven instead of five seats across each of the five Tasmanian electorates, the required quota to nab one fell from just under 17 per cent to just under 13 per cent. This likely encouraged a greater number, range and quality of candidates to nominate, realising that they had a fighting chance.
Last Saturday, a third of Tasmania's voters put a 1 next to a minor party or independent, who together will get 10 or 11 out of the 35 seats. Proportionally, this is just and makes sense. After the 2021 Tasmanian election there were only two Greens and one independent in the 25-seat Lower House. In the ACT's 25-seat Assembly there are currently an historic high of six Greens in coalition with Labor and no independents.
Surely, Canberrans want and deserve the opportunity to choose from a larger number and wider range of high-quality candidates who could contribute to a larger and more varied parliament. Even if it meant paying a few more salaries, it would pay off socially and financially through added diversity and accountability.
Increasing the size of the ACT Legislative Assembly to 35 would also go a fair way to reducing the ACT's democratic deficit, particularly when contrasted with Tasmania. There are almost 500,000 people in the ACT. Almost 600,000 people live in Tasmania, although in 2023 the ABS measured its population growth at 0.3 per cent while the ACT's was 2.1 per cent, so parity is not far off.
At the federal level, Tasmania has five members of parliament and 12 senators; the ACT has three and two respectively (a Parliamentary committee has proposed increasing senate representation for the ACT and NT). In addition to Tasmania's 35-seat state Lower House, there is a 15-seat Upper House, and 29 municipalities each of which has a local council.
Tasmania is much larger in size than the ACT and sometimes difficult to access, which demands more representation. Canberrans do not need another layer of government.
However, increasing the size of the Legislative Assembly would make members' portfolios more manageable. Currently, the newest MLA, Laura Nuttall, is responsible for eight portfolios. Several others have six or seven. The Chief Minister is also the Treasurer and Minister for Climate Action, Trade, Investment and Economic Development and Tourism.
Tasmanians also have a governor. So too should the ACT, although they need not be regal-related. For now, let's call that person "The Canberran".
The Canberran could be an artist, athlete or activist. They need not be well known but should be well-regarded and have a track record of giving it up for the ACT. They would have charm, presence and be able to give a banging-good speech. Their job would be to turn up at official events and do everything they can to help us love one another and in turn love the territory.
The Canberran should be appointed by a 75 per cent special majority of the Legislative Assembly.
Their salary could be pegged to the ACT's medium income so that we can be confident that they are doing it for the right reasons. And their terms should be limited so that they don't become too powerful or political.
The Canberran would liberate ACT parliamentarians from ribbon cutting and other official events, allowing them to focus more on running the ACT and representing their electorates.
Government members would also have less opportunity to use events as platforms for campaigning.
Canberrans cannot do much about the Federal politicians who come to the capital, but some modest and reasonable additions to our political landscape would help ensure that our locally elected leaders are worthy of us and our democracy.
