The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics

New clinic to keep people out of Canberra Hospital's cancer centre

Lucy Bladen
By Lucy Bladen
March 28 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Canberra Hospital's cancer centre is usually focused on treating people who have the disease. But a new clinic will be focused on make sure people don't need treatment in the first place.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucy Bladen

Lucy Bladen

Reporter Canberra Times

Lucy Bladen has been a journalist at The Canberra Times since 2019. She is an ACT politics and health reporter. Email: l.bladen@canberratimes.com.au

More from ACT Politics

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.