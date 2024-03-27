The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics

Rattenbury challenged to explain preference for 'dud' pokies policy

Jasper Lindell
By Jasper Lindell
March 28 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Gaming Minister Shane Rattenbury has been challenged by a Labor backbencher to justify a push for the "dud policy" of installing an expensive system to centrally monitor the use of poker machines in the territory.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jasper Lindell

Jasper Lindell

Assembly Reporter

Jasper Lindell joined The Canberra Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, transport, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.

More from ACT Politics

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.