'Absolutely baseless': Foster denies claim minister O'Neil was ever abusive

Karen Barlow
Karen Barlow
Updated March 27 2024 - 9:43pm, first published 9:08pm
Home Affairs secretary Stephanie Foster has rejected as "absolutely baseless" a report that minister Clare O'Neil was ever verbally abusive to her, while also insisting she has not experienced interference at Senate estimates under the Albanese government.

