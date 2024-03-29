Farmers die waiting for the government to make a decision

I am deeply ashamed of Australian government leaders. Life for all of us is about deciding between competing rights, within the family, within the community and within the world. Australia is supporting Israel's right to defend attacks on its sovereignty above all other rights existing in the same region. On the contrary, I believe Australians believe in the right for people to get a fair go and children not to starve above the rights of a rich nation with fears cemented way back in WWII.