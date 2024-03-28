A new free mental health clinic will serve southside Canberrans

Getting help for mental health issues could become easier for Tuggeranong locals after a new free clinic has been announced to open in south Canberra.
It will be the ACT's second Head to Health location where adults can access support services without referrals or making an appointment.
Capital Health Network and the ACT government announced the second mental health centre after the success of the first centre in the CBD.
Head to Health on Childers Street opened in February 2023 and is staffed by psychologists, counsellors, social workers and occupational therapists.
Tuggeranong Head to Health, set to open in late 2024, will also house a local multidisciplinary team trained to provide people with holistic support and treatment options.
"As the ACT's primary health network, we worked with the ACT government to jointly identify a need for a Head to Health service in Tuggeranong to ensure the local community can receive free and timely information, support and links to appropriate services to meet their needs," Capital Health Network acting chief executive Julie Blackburn said.
ACT Mental Health Minister Emma Davidson said new service is funded by the federal government with $3.5 million provided over four years to the network. Service providers will be able to submit tenders for the centre in mid-2024.
To access Head to Health services, call 1800 595 212, or visit the centre at 7/14 Childers Street.
