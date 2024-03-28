The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics

A new free mental health clinic will serve southside Canberrans

Bageshri Savyasachi
By Bageshri Savyasachi
March 28 2024 - 12:57pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Getting help for mental health issues could become easier for Tuggeranong locals after a new free clinic has been announced to open in south Canberra.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bageshri Savyasachi

Bageshri Savyasachi

Reporter

I am a general reporter with an interest in community stories and issues that need attention. Contact me with tips and thoughts at bageshri.s@canberratimes.com.au or send confidential tips to bageshri.s@proton.me

More from ACT Politics

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.