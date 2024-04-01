Ignore those pleading eyes when wildlife visits

"My lifelong friend (also a Garry) was Head of a 17th century converted small "castle" in Stoke by Clare, Suffolk, in the very late 1970s at a private school," writes Old Donald. He recalls going downstairs to the toilet in the middle of the night. "I will swear I was not alone. I saw nothing and there was no threat: I was not frightened. But she was there. I knew beyond all question that I was in the presence of a lady on those stairs. Garry later confirmed that he had seen her several times while sitting up late marking and preparing his work at the other end of a long hallway."