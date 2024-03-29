The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Process underway to strip Michael Pezzullo of Order of Australia

Karen Barlow
Justine Landis-Hanley
By Karen Barlow, and Justine Landis-Hanley
Updated March 29 2024 - 3:54pm, first published 12:54pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Former Home Affairs secretary Michael Pezzullo is set to be stripped of his Order of Australia.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Karen Barlow

Karen Barlow

Chief Political Correspondent

Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au

Justine Landis-Hanley

Justine Landis-Hanley

Federal politics and public sector reporter

I'm a federal politics and public sector reporter at The Canberra Times, with an interest in integrity, regulation, and social services. Contact me with tips and feedback at justine.landishanley@canberratimes.com.au.

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.