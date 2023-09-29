The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Experts call for Home Affairs to be split after Mike Pezzullo scandal

Justine Landis-Hanley
By Justine Landis-Hanley
September 30 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Former public service leaders have called on the government to tear the Home Affairs department apart, saying the mega-agency is "badly out of control" and has enabled abuses of power.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Justine Landis-Hanley

Justine Landis-Hanley

Federal politics and public sector reporter

I'm a federal politics and public sector reporter at The Canberra Times, with an interest in integrity, regulation, and social services. Contact me with tips and feedback at justine.landishanley@canberratimes.com.au.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.