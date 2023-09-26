The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Opinion

Mike Pezzullo allegations point to serious systemic problems in Australian Public Service

By Andrew Podger
Updated September 26 2023 - 12:53pm, first published 12:43pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The revelations in the Nine newspapers that Mike Pezzullo, secretary of the powerful Home Affairs department, shared with Liberal Party powerbroker Scott Briggs are certainly extraordinary. But, just like the revelations about robodebt from the royal commission, they must not be treated as an isolated case but as evidence of serious systemic problems in the Australian Public Service (APS).

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.