The Greens have called for Home Affairs secretary Michael Pezzullo to resign or be sacked, following reports he allegedly sent messages to a Liberal Party powerbroker to wield influence on political matters.
Nine newspapers reported Mr Pezzullo had sent more than a thousand leaked encrypted messages over five years to former vice-president of the NSW Liberals Scott Briggs. The Canberra Times has not seen the messages.
Greens immigration and citizenship spokesperson Nick McKim said that "Mr Pezullo's time as a senior public servant needs to end and it needs to end today".
Senator McKim called on Prime Minister Anthony Albanese to demand Mr Pezzullo's resignation or sack him.
"Throughout his time as secretary of the Department of Home Affairs he has overseen a litany of governance failures and shown complete contempt for the principle of accountability," Senator McKim said.
"His brazen attempts to manipulate the political process and his failure to respect the boundaries between politics and the public service mean that his position is untenable."
"If Mr Pezzullo wants to play in the political sandpit then he should stand for Parliament."
The text messages allegedly show Mr Pezzullo sending messagse through Mr Briggs to two former Liberal prime ministers, and include messages from the Home Affairs boss advocating for the appointment of a prominent conservative as minister of his department.
It is not suggested the messages show corrupt or illegal conduct but arguably that Mr Pezzullo overstepped the required impartial nature of heading a government department.
Home Affairs Minister Clare O'Neil has referred the communications between Mr Pezzullo and Mr Briggs to the Australian Public Service Commissioner.
Senator McKim also criticised the Prime Minister for reappointing Mr Pezzullo as Home Affairs secretary in June last year, dubbing it a grievous mistake.
The Greens senator said that should Mr Pezzullo exit the top public service position, "that must not mean a sideways shuflfle, a golden handshake or a cushy diplomatic post".
