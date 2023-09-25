The Canberra Times
Nick McKim says Mike Pezzullo should to resign or be sacked immediately

Justine Landis-Hanley
Justine Landis-Hanley
Updated September 25 2023 - 1:04pm, first published 12:05pm
  • Update: Home Affairs secretary Michael Pezzullo has agreed to stand aside while an investigation into his alleged correspondence with a Liberal party powerbroker takes place, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese says.

The Greens have called for Home Affairs secretary Michael Pezzullo to resign or be sacked, following reports he allegedly sent messages to a Liberal Party powerbroker to wield influence on political matters.

