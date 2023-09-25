The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Breaking

Michael Pezzullo steps aside as Home Affairs secretary during investigation

Justine Landis-Hanley
By Justine Landis-Hanley
Updated September 25 2023 - 1:48pm, first published 12:54pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Home Affairs secretary Michael Pezzullo has agreed to stand aside while an investigation into his alleged correspondence with a Liberal Party powerbroker takes place, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese says.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Justine Landis-Hanley

Justine Landis-Hanley

Federal politics and public sector reporter

I'm a federal politics and public sector reporter at The Canberra Times, with an interest in integrity, regulation, and social services. Contact me with tips and feedback at justine.landishanley@canberratimes.com.au.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.