Clare O'Neil refers Mike Pezzullo to APS commissioner over reported texts to Scott Briggs

Miriam Webber
By Miriam Webber
Updated September 25 2023 - 8:56am, first published 8:25am
Michael Pezzullo, Home Affairs secretary. Picture by Karleen Minney
Michael Pezzullo, Home Affairs secretary. Picture by Karleen Minney

Home Affairs Minister Clare O'Neil has referred reported communications between Michael Pezzullo and a Liberal party contact to the Australian Public Service Commissioner.

