Home Affairs Minister Clare O'Neil has referred reported communications between Michael Pezzullo and a Liberal party contact to the Australian Public Service Commissioner.
Ms O'Neil issued a statement on Monday morning following reports in the Nine newspapers that Mr Pezzullo had sent more than a thousand messages over five years to former vice-president of the NSW Liberals Scott Briggs.
The Canberra Times has not seen the text messages.
Leaked encrypted text messages revealed by Nine newspapers show Mr Pezzullo using a political back channel to two former Liberal prime ministers, including to suggest which MP should become minister of his department.
It is not suggested the messages show corrupt or illegal conduct but arguably that Mr Pezzullo overstepped the required impartial nature of heading a government department.
The texts indicate he used Liberal powerbroker Mr Briggs to wield influence, including suggesting ministerial sackings.
The matter will now be considered by APS Commissioner Dr Gordon de Brouwer.
"I am aware of reporting regarding communications between Mr Michael Pezzullo and Mr Scott Briggs," Ms O'Neill said in her statement.
"Last night I referred this matter to the Australian Public Service Commissioner, Dr Gordon de Brouwer."
Texts showed Mr Pezzullo suggested now Opposition Leader Peter Dutton should become the new Home Affairs minister the night before Scott Morrison took the PM role from Malcolm Turnbull in 2018.
According to the messages, he suggested the Liberals sack former defence minister Christopher Pyne, labelled former defence minister Marise Payne "completely ineffectual" and "a problem", and said he "almost had a heart attack" when Julie Bishop was linked with a tilt at the prime ministership in 2018.
Others show Mr Briggs directly asking if Mr Pezzullo had any messages he wanted him to convey before a dinner with Mr Morrison and Mr Turnbull.
Mr Pezzullo was the first person appointed to head the Home Affairs Department when it was created in 2017.
He has held the job since, keeping the role when Labor took office in 2022.
- with AAP
More to come.
READ MORE:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.