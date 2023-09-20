Andrew Leigh has flagged that laws may need to be changed to address the challenges for competition posed by artificial intelligence while talking up AI's "massive" potential for turbocharging Australian productivity, in particular making people "more effective at their jobs".
It comes as the Albanese government announces a six-month, multi-agency AI taskforce to look at the risks and benefits of the use of different AI systems within the Australian public service while giving some direction on the safest and most responsible use.
The taskforce will be jointly led by the Digital Transformation Agency and the Department of Industry, Science and Resources. with support from the Australian Taxation Office and the departments of Finance, Health and Aged Care, Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry, and Home Affairs.
In a speech in Sydney, the Assistant Minister for Competition Andrew Leigh identified five big challenges that AI poses for competition - costly chips, private data, network effects, and immobile talent - and flagged that laws may need to change.
"Just as competition laws needed to be updated to deal with the misbehaviour of the oil titans and rail barons of 19th century America, so too we may need to make changes in Australian laws to address the challenges that AI poses," Dr Leigh said.
"In this case, we face a particular challenge because of the speed at which the technology is improving and being adopted."
The Fenner MP said AI has massive potential for economic gains after a period in which productivity has languished while inequality has worsened.
"For Australia, AI has the potential to turbocharge productivity. Most Australians work in the service sector, where tasks requiring information processing and written expression are ubiquitous," he said.
"From customer support to computer programming, education to law, there is massive potential for AI to make people more effective at their jobs."
READ MORE:
However there has been concern about the use of artificial intelligence tool in government agencies, particularly ahead of any government directive. Several government departments had blocked the use of ChatGPT, while it was revealed the Home Affairs department was experimenting with it, under supervision, in several divisions.
After a process where the DTA sought guidance to "consider enhancements to existing guardrails," Public Service Minister Katy Gallagher and Science Minister Ed Husic have announced the AI taskforce.
While AI has the potential to "revolutionise the way we live and work", Senator Gallagher said the government was mindful of the lessons of the devastating, unlawful data-matching scheme, robodebt.
"As the robodebt royal commission has shown, the unmitigated use of advanced technologies also has the potential to cause harm and undermine trust in government," she said in a statement.
The minister also later added in a speech in Canberra: "While robodebt didn't use AI, it did use automated decision making and the lack of empathy in the application of this approach had disastrous consequences."
Mr Husic is right behind AI, pointing to estimations by McKinsey that the adoption of automation technologies could add up to $600 billion a year to GDP by 2030 and increase productivity growth by 50 to 150 per cent, "if we get the settings right."
The Science Minister has issued two discussion papers to ensure safe and responsible use of AI in Australia. They look at existing regulatory and governance responses in Australia and overseas, and spots potential gaps and solutions.
Senator Gallagher also agreed about the potential for AI to improve Australian productivity, but for her, the focus was within the APS and to "make government services better for Australians".
"But we also need solid plans to guard against emerging risks as well. The taskforce will look at the risks and benefits of the use of different AI systems within the public service," she said.
The minister also said the government was close to releasing the first Long Term Insights Brief on how AI may affect trust in public service delivery.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.