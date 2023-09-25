The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Analysis

APS staff uphold impartiality. They expect it of their leaders too.

Miriam Webber
By Miriam Webber
September 26 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Everyone in Canberra knows a public servant, and how careful they are to maintain their impartiality.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Miriam Webber

Miriam Webber

Public service and politics reporter

I report on the public service and politics for the Canberra Times. Reach me at miriam.webber@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.