Will we live in a democracy in 2049?

Over the middle term of 25 years the Chinese Communist Party seems unlikely to tolerate a democratic and free Australia. Before 2049 they anticipate obedience from an obeisant Australia located within their widening Indo-Pacific sphere of influence. Professor Rory Medcalf has evaluated this risk in a thoughtful manner and arrived at a perhaps overly sanguine conclusion. The key here is a future geo-strategic perimeter to be drawn by Beijing. If the communists succeed, this will probably become a more or less contiguous frontier facing a declining American sphere of influence from which Australia is to be excluded.