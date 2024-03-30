The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Opinion

Our Canberra radicals and revolutionaries

By Virginia Haussegger
March 31 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The chaps from ASIO were hiding across the road from the Canning Street house in Ainslie. None of the eight women arriving suspected for a moment they were under surveillance, nor did the three hipster blokes leaving: pretty odd given the cameras were probably clicking from a car parked opposite. But then, this was suburban Canberra, 1970.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.