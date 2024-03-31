The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Opinion

The chilling effect of social media snubbing political content

By Tama Leaver
Updated March 31 2024 - 12:20pm, first published 12:19pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Meta's Instagram and Threads apps are "slowly" rolling out a change that will no longer recommend political content by default. The company defines political content broadly as being "potentially related to things like laws, elections, or social topics".

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.