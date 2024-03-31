The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics
Opinion

Let's tear down this housing policy and completely rebuild

By Devin Bowles, Travis Gilbert
April 1 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

For an alarming proportion of Canberrans, securing and keeping appropriate housing is a struggle that is too often unsuccessful.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from ACT Politics

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.