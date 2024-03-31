Woman to front court after allegedly committing assault, stealing dog

A 27-year-old Isabella Plains woman, who allegedly committed assault, stole a dog and spat on a police officer, will face the ACT Magistrates Court on Monday.
Police responded to reports of the woman coming to residence in Monash, believed to be known to her, and assaulting one of the occupants with a tyre iron at around 5.15pm on Sunday.
As she was leaving, she allegedly damaged a vehicle that belonged to one of the residents and took their dog without consent.
Police arrested her at her Isabella Plains home shortly afterwards.
The woman allegedly still tried to evade police by running away from officers. When they caught her, she allegedly spat on one officer.
She has now been charged with numerous offences, including aggravated robbery, damaging property, aggravated assault occasioning actual bodily harm, two counts of aggravated common assault, trespassing, possessing an offensive weapon with intent, attempting to escape lawful custody, assaulting frontline worker, and resisting arrest.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.