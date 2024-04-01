What breaking records really means for human health

Having now been here for around six weeks, I see two Melbournes: one forward-thinking, complete with electric trams and protected bicycle paths plus designated "bicycle boulevards" and one hamstrung by far too many cars and paralysing traffic. We know more active travel - cycling and walking - lowers our risk of heart disease, obesity, diabetes, cancer, depression and helps our respiratory health. The World Health Organization estimates that up to 5 million deaths per year could be averted if the global population was more active. Yet - in Australia and America - we espouse "walking cities" but petrol-guzzling cars still rule in far too many towns and cities.