Integrity in politics, what's that look like?

Sure, cost of living is a bit of a stretch whereas before you may have been humming along quite comfortably, and power prices are fun to complain about with your colleagues at work over a roast beef sandwich and a long black in your keep cup - gotta look after the environment after all - but what's integrity in politics got to do with any of that? How does integrity in government affect you on the daily? It's not like it costs the taxpayer money or anything. I mean, it's a nice idea and sounds like a cushy little claim to goodness, but what does it actually accomplish beyond keeping the do-gooders happy?