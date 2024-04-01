Integrity in politics, what's that look like?

We've heard the phrase "integrity in politics" bandied about over recent years, but do we really need it?
Federal governments haven't seemed particularly worried about monitoring integrity until the spotlight was shone on it by those pesky independent MPs, so is it even important? Do we need integrity in politics? Before deciding on the answer to that question, we should probably spend a minute thinking about what integrity in politics actually is.
The OECD seemed to think it was kinda important, stating that, "Integrity is the cornerstone of a system of sound public governance." They consider it to be about ensuring that the government is working for all citizens rather than just a select few, with a focus on transparency, honesty, and awareness for the needs of all the nation's people.
Transparency International Australia certainly endorses the idea that illegal practices and unfair laws are something that should be avoided. They have noted "Australia's score on the international Corruption Perceptions Index has seen a decade of decline", meaning corruption in government across this great southern land is getting worse according to more than a dozen expert global analyses.
But what does all this mean for regular Australians? Why should we even care what happens in Canberra? I mean, if you're doing OK in daily life, you have a job, your health, can pay your bills, who cares what the pollies are doing?
Sure, cost of living is a bit of a stretch whereas before you may have been humming along quite comfortably, and power prices are fun to complain about with your colleagues at work over a roast beef sandwich and a long black in your keep cup - gotta look after the environment after all - but what's integrity in politics got to do with any of that? How does integrity in government affect you on the daily? It's not like it costs the taxpayer money or anything. I mean, it's a nice idea and sounds like a cushy little claim to goodness, but what does it actually accomplish beyond keeping the do-gooders happy?
Sounds like a lip-service rort. And we all know the government specialises in rorts! Oh. Wait.
According to Tony Ward (The Conversation), Australia's slide down the Corruption Perceptions Index since 2021 equates to an estimated 0.6 per cent lower economic growth, translating to a LOSS of about 60k extra new jobs and an extra $10 billion in government revenue a year. Hmm. Maybe it does cost us after all.
The degradation happens through "jobs for mates" throughout the levels of government, such as the Liberals planting a "skyrocketing" number of political appointments to the Administrative Appeals Tribunal in the lead up to the 2022 election.
It also looks like pulling strings in a tug of war between who knows whom, who's donated what to whom, and cash for access to ministerial ears.
MORE ZOE WUNDENBERG:
Don't get me started on the intersection between massive private government contractor across social and justice sectors, Serco, and the intertwined connections they hold across all levels of public department management. Or the awarding of employment services contracts to companies with boards boasting close political ties. It's truly terrifying stuff. From energy pricing, to controlling where government funds go, to influencing markets via government contract awards, public corruption actually impacts every single aspect of our lives as everyday Australians - our prices, our services and even our own opportunities.
Independent MPs have a strong history of standing for integrity in government. However, our government - whether LNP or ALP - have responded by watering down bills to remove the "teeth" that original independent bills bared, resulting in, for example, a federal integrity commission that can just gum the corruption it investigates and wave fingers at very naughty boys and girls in a mockery of integrity championship.
Integrity in politics affects us all every single day.
It's time we stopped dancing to the convenient political tune and demanded more from those holding the strings.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.