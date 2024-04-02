The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

From low profile to ACT top cop: Scott Lee becomes new Chief Police Officer

PB
By Peter Brewer
Updated April 2 2024 - 4:09pm, first published 12:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A senior officer who has spent much of his career in national portfolios with the Australian Federal Police has been promoted to Deputy Commissioner and as the Chief Police Officer of the ACT.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PB

Peter Brewer

Reporter

Telling the truth and holding agencies accountable must matter to us all. It's also important to tell the story well, and factually. Contact me at peter.brewer@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.