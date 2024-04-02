New movies this week: A look at the horrors of war, bigotry and an evil conspiracy

Jim Collins (Levi Miller), a young man from the outback, faces the grim reality of conflict on the western front during World War I and takes part in the Battle of the Hindenburg Line.
In this prequel to the horror franchise, a young American woman is sent to Rome to begin a life of service to the church and uncovers a terrifying conspiracy that hopes to bring about the birth of evil incarnate.
In Sudan, Mona, an upper-middle-class former popular singer from the North, who lives with her husband Akram, seeks to attenuate her feelings of guilt for causing the death of a Southern man by employing Julia, his unsuspecting widow, as her maid. In Arabic, English subtitles.
Dev Patel co-wrote, directed and stars in this action thriller about a man's quest for vengeance against the corrupt leaders who murdered his mother and continue to systemically victimise the poor and powerless.
Ava DuVernay's film based on the book Caste chronicles the tragedy and triumph of Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Isabel Wilkerson (Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor) as she investigates possible links between the repercussions of American slavery to the crimes of the Holocaust to India's caste system and considers whether race is the only determining factor in bigotry.
Set in New York City in the 1980s, the animated film tells the story of Dog, a lonely canine who builds himself a robot for companionship. Their friendship blossoms but one summer night, Dog becomes heartbroken when he is forced to abandon Robot at the beach. Will they ever meet again?
