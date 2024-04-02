The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

New movies this week: A look at the horrors of war, bigotry and an evil conspiracy

April 2 2024 - 2:18pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Before Dawn (M, 95 minutes)

Jim Collins (Levi Miller), a young man from the outback, faces the grim reality of conflict on the western front during World War I and takes part in the Battle of the Hindenburg Line.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.