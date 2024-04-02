The Canberra Times
Things to do in Canberra this weekend

By Ron Cerabona
April 3 2024 - 5:30am
What to do

The Canberra Times Marathon Festival. For those needing to shed some Easter egg weight or who just enjoy running, this event offers five different distances during which you can enjoy Canberra's beautiful lakeside and sights as you pound the ground. Choose from the marathon, half marathon, 10km, 5.4km or kids' 2km fun run. All races start near Old Parliament House. From Friday to Sunday, the Canberra Times Marathon Festival Expo has merchandise, race packs and more. And new in 2024: marathon finishers will receive a free finisher T-shirt. For more information and to register see: solemotive.com

