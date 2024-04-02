Things to do in Canberra this weekend

Brumbies v Waratahs. The ACT Brumbies will face their biggest Super Rugby rival when they host the NSW Waratahs at Canberra Stadium on Saturday night. The two bitter rivals have been trading barbs for almost 30 years and the second-placed Brumbies will be hoping to inflict pain on the struggling Waratahs, who have won just one of five games. The men's match starts at 7.35pm and is the second game of a double-header, with the Brumbies' women's side to play against the Fijian Drua at 5.05pm. The rugby matches are part of a massive weekend at the stadium. The Raiders play the Parramatta Eels at the venue on Sunday night in front of what will be one of the biggest crowds of the NRL season. See: ticketek.com.au