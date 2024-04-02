The new hair salon in Canberra that opens at 7am and closes at 11pm

A salon that opens at 7am and closes at 11pm on weekdays is about to make it a lot easier for busy people to get their hair done.
Amy Clare Hair Salon celebrates its grand opening at the Wright shops on Wednesday night from 7.30pm.
It has been the dream of owner Amy Clare "Clarey" Holder who has worked overseas, in other salons and from her home studio in Coombs over a career spanning more than a decade.
Now she has her own salon - and has made sure to fit in with the busy lifestyles of the modern woman.
Even builder Joseph Mammoliti who did the salon fit-out recognises the excitement for the opening.
"I've never seen so many people ask when a hairdresser's is going to open," he said with a laugh.
Clarey, 30, said she wanted to work in with her clients' schedules, not the other way around.
So, on weekdays, the salon will be open 7am to 11pm. On Saturdays, it will be open 8am to 4pm and on Sundays from 10am to 4pm.
Clarey said it "was time" for Canberra to have an open-all-hours salon.
"Getting your hair takes time and there's mums with children, there's mums who are single, there's women who are working extra hours, there's women who aren't available at night or aren't available in the morning," she said.
"It's a salon to work in with people's lifestyles, we don't expect them to fit in within certain hours."
Clarey has staff ready to go including Sammy Thi Nguyen, Georgia Brennan and Casey Jones.
Senior hairstylist Jennifer McGrath will also be working in the salon while Clarey's long-time friend and former colleague Ellie Gia, a hair extensions specialist, will be travelling from Sydney for appointments.
Clarey envisages people can easily get a cut, colour and blowdry after work - and after the kids are tucked up in bed.
"I thought most mums, people finishing work will be able to get here by 7.30, eight-ish at the latest and that allows time for every single colour service other than a massive, massive colour correction, to be done out of hours," she said.
"And also, in the morning, you can come and get a blow dry, a few foils and you can be done by 8.30, 9 and you can go into work.
"My friends all work, everyone has problems getting hair, nails, lashes done. And, like, we should feel good. We work hard. You shouldn't feel, 'Oh, I have to do this and this and this'.
"Like 11 is late but when you think about how long it takes to have a colour, or half head of foils, you get there by eight, you'll be out by 10.30, 11.
"And it's a shop for the girls too."
The salon is warm and welcoming, a sanctuary to be indulged for a few hours. The salon will provide all hair services, but Clarey's speciality is colour and extensions.
"Having my own salon is a big thing for me and it's a big dream," she said.
"Moving forward, I think the environment we want to create here is one of fun, people learning and passing on what you know to others."
Builder Joseph Mammoliti, from Ora Constructions, built the entire KoKo Molonglo complex at the Wright shops and usually specialises in apartments.
But he stepped up to help Clarey fit out her salon and the neighbouring Moe and Co which is opening soon (and good for dad and the kids to get their hair cut next door).
"It's been really fun to do the hair salon," he said.
"It's all coming together and we're looking forward to the opening."
The Wright shops already has a Woolworths Metro store and other businesses including Capital Chemist. Other businesses are opening soon including a cafe, Indian grocer and Aldi supermarket.
"The little businesses will help Woolies and Woolies is definitely a draw card for the little businesses," Mr Mammoliti said.
The Amy Clare Hair Salon is celebrating its grand opening by giving away blow wave vouchers and holding raffles.
The opening is from 7.30pm on Wednesday. Guests are encouraged to "wear something that sparkles".
The Amy Clare Hair Salon is at Shop 14, 76 Steve Irwin Avenue, Wright.
