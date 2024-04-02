The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

The new hair salon in Canberra that opens at 7am and closes at 11pm

Megan Doherty
By Megan Doherty
April 3 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A salon that opens at 7am and closes at 11pm on weekdays is about to make it a lot easier for busy people to get their hair done.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Megan Doherty

Megan Doherty

Journalist

I like telling local stories and celebrating Canberra. Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.