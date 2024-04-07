A future tunnel or a butterfly sanctuary? So much love for City Hill

Public baths, a running track, an obstacle course, an amphitheatre, an Indigenous garden, a butterfly sanctuary, a "future tunnel" - these are just some of the inspired ideas proposed for City Hill.
Sometimes you just have to open the door a crack to let in the love.
And for a part of Canberra that has felt unloved for decades now, City Hill has plenty of fans who just want to see it succeed.
When the City Renewal Authority asked for ideas, back in February, about how City Hill "could become a valued natural hub in the city centre", it was hoping to get a general sense of community aspirations around a public park that few people used.
Turns out the often rabbit-infested grassy incline with the flagpole in the centre was already much-valued and by more than 600 people who completed the online survey, and nearly 70 who submitted drawing submissions for the space.
You can now go online and see all 68 drawing suggestions, that range from exuberant crayon scribbles and crumpled scrawls that could have been nutted out in the pub among friends, to well-considered diagrams and professional-level designs.
There are spare and lovely pencil sketches of water features and park benches, alongside professional artist renderings showing paved walkways and cafe terraces.
Two national architecture firms - one with offices in Washington DC - have even submitted early designs, well before the official design consultation has even begun.
The authority announced plans for a design competition in July last year, with ACT Chief Minister Andrew Barr quipping that he hoped the future of City Hill would involve "more people using the area than rabbits".
The hill, which was planted up by Canberra's first head of Parks & Gardens, Charles Weston, in 1921, was always meant to be a significant design feature of the early national capital, emphasising the six main avenues that radiate out from it.
But a century later, it has failed to inspire much awe, even as the more-or-less official gateway to Canberra's city centre.
When asking for ideas and drawings, the City Renewal Authority stipulated City Hill must be retained as a recreational park, and any proposed buildings must be small-scale and ancillary to its primary role as a park.
It also insisted the flagpole and Canberra Centenary Obelisk be protected and retained, and that the heritage value of the geometric planting be top of mind.
Weston planted double staggered rows of Roman cypresses, with 12 oval-shaped groups radiating out, and six groups of Monterey pines to highlight the symmetrical design.
But while these look amazing from above, the feeling on the ground is tranquil but uninspired.
A spokesman from the authority said several design themes had already emerged from the submissions, including improved crossing points, more shade and native gardens.
Many wanted to maintain and enhance the green space, improve aesthetics though art and landscaping, and make the park safer and more accessible.
The top five activities people wanted to see made available in City Hill park were "quiet enjoyment of nature", walking, a lookout point, picnicking, and learning more about the hill's history.
Some want public amenities like pools and cafes, while others want a place to view the capital or survey the trees.
The spokesman said the authority planned to share its "listening report" from the consultation at the end of April.
