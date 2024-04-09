Teams chasing Heyman's signature but Olympic dream drives Matildas star

Canberra United captain Michelle Heyman has revealed she is being chased by other teams seeking her signature, but her focus is on one thing only right now - winning an Olympic gold medal.
Heyman is in San Antonio, Texas, with the Matildas as the national team prepare to face Mexico in a friendly Wednesday morning, Australian time.
The 35-year-old is using the match as another opportunity to showcase to Matildas coach Tony Gustavsson that she belongs in the squad for the upcoming Olympic Games in Paris in July, especially with the absence of injured striker and captain Sam Kerr.
Though the Olympic squad is yet to be named, there was perhaps a hint of her likelihood to be included when she was named to be part of the Australian team's uniform reveal next Wednesday in Sydney, modelling the green and gold soccer jersey.
Heyman earned her first call-up to the Matildas in six years after some goal-scoring brilliance in the A-League Women this season for Canberra, and her performance has not gone unnoticed by rival teams in Australia and abroad.
But even after United missed out on playing A-League finals, leaving Heyman without regular match minutes in between Matildas appearances in the coming months, she said she has no interest on playing elsewhere in the lead-up to Paris.
"I've received offers from other teams but at the moment my main focus is the national team," Heyman told ABC.
"It's a quick turnaround before the Olympics so to uproot everything at home and pack my suitcases to play for another team with the unknown, I've decided it's best for me to stay in Australia and work on the things I need to get better at to get selected in this Olympic squad."
Gungahlin United coach Nick Van Aalst told The Canberra Times the NPL Women club would be keen to have Heyman back again for a few games after she played with the team last A-League off-season, however her Matildas return has made that less of a possibility with her schedule before Paris.
"She was brilliant last season. She was really positive with everyone and it was great to have her," he said.
"At this point, once she was called up for the Matildas we didn't consider it an option because we know she'd be pushing for the Olympics which is awesome for her. But it will pretty much rule her out timewise for us."
This season at United Heyman claimed her third Golden Boot in the competition, was named the club's MVP and equalled Kerr's A-League goal-scoring record (17).
Despite having a very young and inexperienced squad around her at United, Heyman believes that's actually the reason she was able to have such a standout year.
"It's helped my ability to adapt, to lead from the front and create opportunities from nothing," she said.
"We're one of the teams that don't create a lot of opportunities, but we managed to score a lot of goals and that's helped with the way I'm finishing.
"I know I'll have two to three shots per game... it's giving me so much confidence in my ability. It's making me a better player being in that United squad."
Back in Canberra, United is facing a dire position as the club fights to play on next season amid significant financial struggles outlined by owners, Capital Football.
Player contracts are set to expire in the coming weeks and Capital Football is striving to raise $500,000 soon, to keep United from folding.
Capital Football executives met with representatives of the fan working group on Monday after its $300,000 crowd-funding initiative was launched to raise money for United. An agreement is being worked on between the two parties to have the funds cover running costs of United next season.
Wednesday: Mexico v Australia, 10am at San Antonio
