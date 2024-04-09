The Canberra Times
Home/News/Business

This small Canberra grocer's strategy to take on Woolworths and Coles

Lanie Tindale
By Lanie Tindale
Updated April 10 2024 - 8:17am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A greeting by name is one thing you can't get at a mega supermarket.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lanie Tindale

Lanie Tindale

Reporter

I am City reporter at The Canberra Times. I previously covered health for the masthead, and was a trainee before that. I have written on courts, federal politics, breaking news, features and opinion. lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.

More from Business

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.