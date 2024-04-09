The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Police seeking to identify three people as part of investigation into a Good Friday collision

By Staff Reporters
Updated April 9 2024 - 3:41pm, first published 11:52am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Police are seeking to identify three people who may have information about a Good Friday collision that left a pedestrian with critical injuries.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.