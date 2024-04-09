Police seeking to identify three people as part of investigation into a Good Friday collision

Police are seeking to identify three people who may have information about a Good Friday collision that left a pedestrian with critical injuries.
The collision occurred near The Lodge on March 29 at around 5.45am. The man, believed to be in his 20s, remains in hospital but is now in a serious condition instead of critical.
Police are looking to speak to people who assisted the man earlier that morning, at 4.08am, on Alinga Street, Canberra City.
It is believed two of the people, captured on CCTV images, organised an Uber ride for the man.
A third person brought the man's property to the City Police Station at 4.50am that same morning.
"It is believed these people may have crucial information that can assist ACT Policing's Major Collision Team who are investigating a serious collision that occurred at 5.46am on Friday, 29 March 2024, outside The Lodge, Deakin," police said.
"Police would ask these three people to contact police on 131 444, or to visit their nearest police station.
"Anyone else who witnessed the incident, or who may have dash-cam footage from the area at the time of or around the time of the incident, is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website. Please quote reference number 7711483."
