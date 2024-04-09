Thredbo turns into winter wonderland in first snowfall of the year

The first snow of the year has transformed the village of Thredbo into a winter wonderland.
Locals and holiday makers woke to flakes of white falling across the mountain area on Tuesday morning as temperatures plummeted to a top of two degrees.
Popular ski resort Thredbo released stunning video and images on social media, stating "winter mode has been well and truly activated", months ahead of its official winter season.
"The first snow of the year always gives us the feels," the resort said on Instagram.
Thredbo Resort social and content marketing executive Sophie Leicester said they received 10cm of snowfall at the top since midnight, which was falling "all the way down to the village until midday today".
"Any sign of snow is a good sign and we're definitely getting excited for our winter season which kicks off on June 8," she said.
The Bureau of Meteorology forecast snow falling above 1400 metres on Tuesday, but senior meteorologist Jordan Notara said it is expected to melt going into the latter part of Wednesday.
"What we're not seeing right now is that sustained cool air that lingers across, which is allowing that to stay on the ground".
While Canberrans missed out on snow, hats, jackets and umbrellas still came out as temperatures dropped to a top of 15 degrees in the capital.
Overnight, temperatures are forecast to fall to a chilly two degrees.
Mr Notara said Canberrans could see some frost come Wednesday morning with even cooler temperatures expected on the ground.
"We are going to see a cold morning and that's due to again the still conditions we're looking at as we head into Wednesday morning," he said.
"While we see those temperatures at two degrees on the forecast, it is definitely possible that we could start to see more frost conditions occurring," he said.
He said temperatures are expected to trend back upwards during the week, with a top of 19 degrees on Wednesday and a top of 20 on Thursday.
While minimum temperatures are expected stay below 10 degrees for the remainder of the week, maximum temperatures are forecast to stay above 20 degrees over the weekend.
