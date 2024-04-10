Opposition slams 'woke' move to rename Health Department's Sirius building

The federal opposition have labelled plans to rename the Health Department's Canberra headquarters over First Fleet associations as "woke" and urged the Health Minister to refocus his department toward measures to improve access to affordable healthcare.
The department is giving staff at the large ship-shaped Sirius building in Woden a vote on what the new name should be so that it "would be better aligned with the department's purpose".
The building is named after HMS Sirius, the flagship of the First Fleet which heralded the start of European colonisation by bringing convicts to Botany Bay in 1788.
A spokesperson for the Department of Health and Aged Care said the name change decision was made by the department's executives, not employees.
The opposition's health spokesperson Anne Ruston is unimpressed.
"Under Labor, it is clear that the Department of Health has the wrong priorities," she told The Canberra Times.
"Right now, it has never been harder or more expensive for Australians to see a doctor, bulk billing is collapsing, the sector is battling a severe workforce crisis, and hospitals across the country are facing historic ramping issues.
"Health Minister Mark Butler must ensure his department's focus is on solving the problems that are most impacting Australians access to affordable healthcare, not on woke agendas like this."
The Canberra Times has sought comment from Mr Butler.
But the building's architect Peter Russell is disappointed at the attempt to rename the Sirius, pointing to the deliberate seafaring colours and ship-based design - including a meeting room that resembles a ship's stern - that is meant to remind people of its namesake.
He accepted that some of the results of colonisation were "really appalling", but he said, "We cannot deny our history."
The current Sirius building in Woden replaced the original building constructed in 1968.
It's not clear how many of the department's 4600 employees objected to the Sirius name.
"The new name will be announced in coming months. A whole of department staff vote has been conducted," a spokesperson said in a statement.
"The decision to change the name was made by the department's executives, not employees, however employees were consulted on the name change."
