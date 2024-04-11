The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Accused attempted murderer allegedly brandished knife in stabbing attack

HN
By Hannah Neale
April 11 2024 - 11:22am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A man is accused of brandishing a kitchen knife, stabbing and attempting to murder an alleged victim, who suffered wounds to his hand, face and head.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
HN

Hannah Neale

Reporter

Hannah is a reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering ACT courts. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT.

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.