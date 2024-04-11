Accused attempted murderer allegedly brandished knife in stabbing attack

A man is accused of brandishing a kitchen knife, stabbing and attempting to murder an alleged victim, who suffered wounds to his hand, face and head.
Jay Lindsay Curtis-Hodge, 39, faced the ACT Magistrates Court on Thursday, when he was charged with attempted murder and common assault.
Curtis-Hodge is yet to enter pleas and did not apply for bail.
He also faces a raft of other charges including aggravated burglary, joint commission taking a motor vehicle without consent, and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
Police allege, for the most recent charges, about 9.40pm on March 25, Curtis-Hodge was involved in a physical altercation with another man at a home in Turner.
Curtis-Hodge is said to have assaulted the man, before allegedly brandishing a kitchen knife, attempting to stab him and then threatening to kill.
Police claim the alleged attempted murderer fled the scene on foot a short time later.
The alleged victim is said to have suffered a stab wound to his hand as he tried to defend himself, as well as soft tissue injuries to his face and head.
READ MORE:
Officers started an investigation and made multiple attempts to locate Curtis-Hodge.
He was arrested at an Oaks Estate home about 12.20pm on Wednesday.
On Thursday, magistrate Alexandra Burt remanded Curtis-Hodge to custody and adjourned the case to next month.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.