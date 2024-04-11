Milky Lane set to make its Canberra return

Talk about coming back with a vengeance - burger and dessert chain Milky Lane is reopening in Canberra, in the same location it closed its doors on last year.
The chain announced on Thursday that it would once again bring its Instagram-worthy menu to Lonsdale Street.
It will mark its opening with an invitation-only party on April 24, before opening its doors to the public.
The burger chain - which opened its first location in Bondi in 2016, and first expanded to the capital in 2019 - is known for its over-the-top burgers, desserts and cocktails.
But less than four years after opening, the burger bar quietly exited the Canberra premises in July last year. While there was no formal announcement on its website or social media, the graffiti-inspired sign was taken down overnight. Beef and Barley - which also had an eatery on the Kingston foreshore - took its place.
It was unclear why the eatery closed its doors at the time as the chain's other locations across the country were still open.
Milky Lane hinted at its capital return on its Facebook page earlier this week posting: "Same place // New owners // The Milky Lane you always deserved is coming.
"We're back baby - full announcement soon."
With that post attracting hundreds of comments from people requesting their cities and towns for a Milky Lane opening, it's safe to say there are some disappointed Aussies today, as Canberra was revealed as the chain's latest opening.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.