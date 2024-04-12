This ACT number plate passed in at auction for more than $200,000

There were some highs and lows at last weekend's auction of the collection of late Canberra region horseman Peter Keir in Sutton.
One of the most stunning results was the sale of a historic, beautifully restored Arnott's biscuit lorry, which went under the hammer for $51,000.
The bright red horse-drawn vehicle was sold to a local collector.
The auction comprised of the late Mr Keir's collection of 50 historic horse-drawn carriages as well as farm machinery and vehicles and horse-drawn accessories.
One of the most hotly contested items was his ACT number plate with just two numbers - 54.
It was passed in at $210,000, with Mr Keir's family deciding to hang on to it for a bit longer.
The number plate was on Mr Keir's 1968 Ford F30 which was also passed in, at $26,000.
Some of the gorgeous horse-drawn carriages were sold for some big prices.
A Prices Bakery delivery vehicle sold for $20,000.
A Dairy Farmers milk cart sold for $11,000.
And a Collins Pie cart sold for $4500.
A beautifully decorated fruit and vegetable delivery cart was sold for $8000.
