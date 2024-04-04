'You'll never see this again': a shed full of Australian history is being sold near Canberra

Inside a corrugated iron shed in Sutton are 50 historic horse-drawn vehicles that once used to deliver the milk or the bread straight to Aussie homes or transported Arnott's biscuits across town or, in the case of the fancier ones, delivered people to church or the opera.
They are the collection of the late Peter Keir, who lived on the property Canberra Park near Lake George and devoted his life to family, horses and historic carriages.
Sometimes not always in that order.
"If the electricity bill was due and there was a sulky for sale in Queanbeyan, well, he bought the sulky," Mr Keir's son Paul said, with a laugh.
Mr Keir died in 2021 aged 85.
His family had hoped to preserve his collection of carriages and show them off regularly at son Paul Keir's property on the old Majura Road.
Paul Keir is one of the farmers caught up in the still unresolved leasing issue in the Majura Valley.
The family has decided to sell some of the collection because "bills need to be paid".
And a secure lease on the Majura Valley property has still not been delivered, despite promises by an ACT minister and recent breakthroughs with the Commonwealth.
While the leasing issue has taken its toll for nearly two decades, Mr Keir lights up as he talks about his dad and his passion for the carriages.
Most are from around Australia. Some are from the United States, including an opera coach and, literally, a surrey with a fringe on top.
"There's no other collection like this. You'll never see this again," Paul said.
Mr Keir senior was a horse dealer and the family ran a riding school.
He'd exhibit and ride the carriages and horses at agricultural shows. His children and grandchildren have continued the tradition, including at the recent Royal Sydney Easter Show. In 2028, the Keir family will mark 100 years of showing horses in Canberra.
"My father had a passion for this for 70 years," Paul said.
"He was raised by his grand-father who was a street sweeper in Queanbeyan with a horse and dray. And he just got a passion for heavy horses with his grand-father.
"And it went on from there."
There is everything from an old Arnott's biscuit lorry to a carriage built by Dairy Farmers to deliver milk and cream.
"The Arnott's one was one part of a collection of a gentleman from Riddells Creek in Victoria," Paul said.
"He was great friends with dad and when he passed away and the family wasn't doing it anymore, he left notes to contact Peter because 'Peter will look after them, Peter will keep showing them'.
"And we did. I've shown my horses in that cart. It's something you can turn out. It's Australian. It's just wonderful."
The clearing sale is on Saturday at 10am at 2155 Sutton Road, Sutton. People can inspect on Friday from 12 noon to 4pm and on Saturday from 7am.
Historic accessories including brass lamps, whips and brass bells will also be for sale.
There are some more modern vehicles including in the sale, including the late Mr Keir's Ford F350, as is his prized ACT number plate sporting just the numbers "54".
