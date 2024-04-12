Sirius talk: What you said about Health's plan to ditch First Fleet connection

The federal Department of Health tried to quietly rename its Woden HQ this week, but Canberrans were more than happy to get vocal about the proposal.
The building is currently named after HMS Sirius, the flagship of the First Fleet that brought convicts to Botany Bay in 1788.
The association with colonisation had left some public servants unhappy prompting a call for the name change.
However, the decision to rename the building was met with disappointment as many weighed in on its need and justification.
Even former prime minister John Howard was compelled to offer his two cents.
Here is what you had to say about the current state of things.
Peter Cook writes: If it wasn't for the Sirius making a mad dash back to South Africa in 1778-79 on a seven-month round trip to buy flour, the entire colony would have starved to death before the second fleet arrived. Including at least one ancestor of mine. Have some respect, Department of Health!
Warren Lee writes: The naming of any building, road, bridge etc is not a matter just for those currently using it. Of course recognition of the past, warts and all needs to be factored in such decisions ... Where do you begin and end?
Allan Williams writes: What arrant nonsense - the convicts, sailors, soldiers and free settlers of the First Fleet laid the foundations of our wonderful country. You can't change history.
M Maher writes: Given that the name Sirius is actually ancient Greek in origin, and it is for the brightest star in our sky in both hemispheres, I wonder how Sirius itself feels that its name is now considered by someone - who remains nameless - to be offensive.
client5 writes: Naming a Department of Health building in Canberra commemorating a ship used to establish the penal colony of Sydney in the questionably annexed NSW makes no sense at all as it has nothing to do with Health.
Sandra Ellims writes: John Howard obviously cares a lot about this, to make a fairly rare public intervention at his age. It says a lot about his blinkered view of history and his approach to Indigenous affairs while he was prime minister. Very sad especially for Indigenous people.
Will Yates writes: I suppose the name of the suburb Phillip will be in these history wreckers' sights. I certainly back Mr Howard on this one. The people changing the Sirius Building are obviously ignorant of the reason and history of the design.
patrickrules777 writes: A nation that does not recognise its past, good and bad, will fail. Don't eliminate any part of our history.
Jesus Urbina writes: Go woke, go broke. Ridiculous use of taxpayer funds ... someone needs to ask what the majority think. The poll that I just completed indicates an overwhelming "no" to its name change. This is not just about the department's employees ... which I used to be.
Joe Bloggs_ACT writes: Once again, we witness the pandering to the extremes. In the end, the only winners in this charade will be the far-right and far-left activist groups, who thrive on perpetuating division and erasing the nuances of our shared heritage. It's a sad state of affairs when ideology trumps rational discourse.
Helen Goddard writes: Woke has become code for "I don't agree with you and I think your decision is stupid"! I wish the opposition would work out that woke relates more to social injustice than what they'd prefer! It's amazing how frequently the opposition and those on that side of politics use the expression.
Ezza Smith writes: You know your life has been pretty easy when you get so riled up by a building name change. My many direct descendants were on the first and just about every other fleet. I really don't think their history is being erased by renaming a public service building.
Matthew McGranahan writes: Honestly, I don't have an issue with changing the name. Let it happen and be done with it. Otherwise, we are just having a culture war that is distracting from the issue Anne Ruston is concerned about.
Canberra Resident writes: Who cares? It's a building. Call it whatever you like. Nobody had ever heard of it before this particular teacup storm.
Terry Werner writes: Renaming to be "better aligned with the department's purpose"? - the department's purpose is concerned with health, and that comes down to Western medicine. Sirius seems a very apt name.
John Evans writes: The building was completed in 2010. There were no complaints (or even minor debate) back then - so then why is it an issue now? Oh yes - the recent push for everything to change to satisfy the demands of a very few. Trouble is - even if these particular demands are met, there will simply be more, and more, and more...... From this - we must ask ourselves just what the end-game of those making these demands really is.
D Z writes: Seriously, is this how my taxpayer money is being spent. It's pathetic when there's so many other important things that need funding, attention, energy and focus. But no some people have too much time on their hands to think about renaming buildings.
Errol Good writes: "The Canberra Times has sought comment from Mr Butler, but he declined." Shouldn't wonder he declined, with their record over the years, The Department of Health should be looking into the problems been made by them towards the general public by not supplying the services needed.
John Smith writes: How about we get more concerned about what goes on inside the building and how that impacts all Australians, rather than the letters on the sign on the front.
