We were told to get ready for APS reform on steroids. Time to up the dosage?

Abolish fixed-period appointments for departmental secretaries and make the Public Service Commissioner the primary adviser on them.

Include a set a values and code of conduct in the Members of Parliament (Staff) Act.

Legislate a basic set of principles for statutory officer appointments that would limit ministerial discretion to picking from a list of persons assessed as suitable by an independent advisory committee.

Make it clear in the Public Service Act that public service work should, consistent with the provisions of the constitution, be performed by people recruited through the merit staffing provisions of that Act.

Make it legally necessary for departments and agencies to develop merit staffing plans and report against them to the Public Service Commission and in their annual reports.

By law, require the Public Service Commissioner to approve the creation of all new positions at the deputy secretary level whose numbers in the last 50 years have increased by around 800 per cent while the public service has shrunk in that time by a third and now has a much narrower and less complex range of functions.

Include provisions in the Public Service Act to regulate conflicts of interest associated with post separation employment.