The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Explainer

The men and women with orange lanyards who can wield significant influence

Miriam Webber
By Miriam Webber
Updated April 12 2024 - 12:32pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

They're accused of camping outside politicians' offices and constantly knocking on doors in the halls of power, apparently wielding significant influence over our lawmakers.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Miriam Webber

Miriam Webber

Public service and politics reporter

I report on the public service and politics for the Canberra Times. Reach me at miriam.webber@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.