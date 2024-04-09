The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

O'Neil reveals 'first request' to Foster when she took over from Pezzullo

Miriam Webber
By Miriam Webber
Updated April 9 2024 - 6:10pm, first published 4:03pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Home Affairs Minister has spoken frankly about tasking Stephanie Foster with transforming the department's tattered reputation, after years of poor staff feedback, and the sacking of its former boss.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Miriam Webber

Miriam Webber

Public service and politics reporter

I report on the public service and politics for the Canberra Times. Reach me at miriam.webber@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.