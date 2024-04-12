Platypus spotting, spear throwing as visitor centre reopens

The Tidbinbilla Visitor Centre has reopened in time for the school holidays.
Bushwalkers and visitors can learn about the park's resident platypi, koalas and wombats in the new temporary centre.
Canberra resident Sonia Singh was visiting Tidbinbilla with her in-laws from Pakistan.
"We thought we would come out and show them the beauty of Canberra on a nice winter day, and maybe see some koalas and kangaroos if we can spot them," she said.
"I came here when I was a kid and didn't realise this was the new centre. There's some nice stuff, we're buying a few things and the staff are really friendly."
Director at ACT Parks Lisa Testoni said the closure of the visitor centre has been a big loss to the community.
"I think we've realised how much value the centre provides for visitors to the park," she said.
"For a lot of groups like school kids or older Canberrans who come out to the park for day trips, they haven't felt as comfortable, and there's been a lot of interest in the reopening.
"And now it's autumn, it really is the perfect time to explore."
ACT Parks staff will be available at the centre to chat about bushwalks and activities in the reserve throughout the school holidays.
The centre will offer advice, brochures, maps and first aid equipment in the event of an emergency.
And for those who need to upload an Instagram photo or who accidentally get locked in the park, WiFi will also be available inside the centre's building.
The park's staff are running a bunch of events over the next two weeks, including live music and an Indigenous art workshop. There'll even be some spear throwing lessons for adventurous kids (and adults).
The old visitor centre was closed last year due to water damage to the building.
Ms Testoni said the previous centre won't be reopened.
"The future of the old visitors's centre is still to be confirmed, but we are looking at the design of a new centre in an alternative location in the reserve, but that's still in the early stages of planning," she said.
"The temporary structure will be there for at least the next five years."
Entry to Tidbinbilla Nature Reserve is free and the park is open from 7.30am until 6pm every day.
