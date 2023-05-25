The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Orroral Valley to reopen post bushfire, as Tidbinbilla Visitor Centre closes

Alex Crowe
By Alex Crowe
May 26 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Orroral Valley was badly burnt when bushfire ripped through Namadgi in January, 2020. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong
The Orroral Valley was badly burnt when bushfire ripped through Namadgi in January, 2020. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

Orroral Valley in Namadgi will reopen this weekend, more than three years since bushfires and floods destroyed infrastructure providing access to that part of the park.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Crowe

Alex Crowe

Science and Environment Reporter

Alex covers science and environment issues, with a focus on local Canberra stories. alex.crowe@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.