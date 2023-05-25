Orroral Valley in Namadgi will reopen this weekend, more than three years since bushfires and floods destroyed infrastructure providing access to that part of the park.
Rocky Crossing has now been restored after widespread flooding swept through the ACT in February 2020, weeks after the Orroral Valley Fire devastated Namadgi National Park.
Orroral Campground will remain closed while the toilet block is upgraded. The Yankee Hat rock art site also remains closed while work is underway with the Ngunnawal people for its restoration.
The Orroral Valley was the last section of park to be off-limits to visitors while the post-bushfire recovery was underway in Namadgi.
The progression of Namadgi's rebuild comes at the same time ACT Parks have announced the closure of the Tidbinbilla Visitor Centre.
Persistent water leaks have caused enough damage to the facility to warrant its closure while a building review gets underway.
Access to Tidbinbilla walking tracks will not be impacted and visitor fees will be waived while the centre is closed.
ACT Parks and Conservation Service executive branch manager Stephen Alegria said the government was working to fast track a temporary demountable building as soon as possible to provide services to visitors.
Maps and brochures will be made available outside of the visitor centre for those who need them and there is some reception at the reserve so the visitor centre wifi will be maintained.
Mr Alegria said the closure was out of an abundance of caution to keep volunteers and visitors safe.
"Over the past six months, the Tidbinbilla Visitor Centre has been undergoing a comprehensive building review to address issues caused by persistent water leaks, residual moisture and associated issues," he said.
"We have decided to close the Tidbinbilla Visitor Centre so these issues can be addressed. Our priority is to keep our staff, volunteers and visitors safe.
"Visitor centre staff will be relocated to the Tidbinbilla depot and will be available over the phone to assist as they continue to service the Tidbinbilla Nature Reserve and Visitor Centre area."
Alex covers science and environment issues, with a focus on local Canberra stories. alex.crowe@austcommunitymedia.com.au
