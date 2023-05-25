The Canberra Times
The wait is over: Tiger Lane and Mrs Wang open their doors bringing lights and buzz of Asia to Canberra Centre

Updated May 25 2023 - 11:18am, first published 10:30am
Tiger Lane has opened its doors and turned on its lights ready to dish up the goods for its first day of trading on Thursday. And let us tell you - there are more than just a few lights to turn on.

