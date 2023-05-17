The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics

Jarramlee-West MacGregor Grasslands Nature Reserve reopens for public access

Alex Crowe
By Alex Crowe
May 18 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Senior project manager, ACT Parks and Conservation, Dr Darren Le Roux at the opening of the Jarramlee-West Macgregor Grasslands Nature Reserve. Picture by Elesa Kurtz
Senior project manager, ACT Parks and Conservation, Dr Darren Le Roux at the opening of the Jarramlee-West Macgregor Grasslands Nature Reserve. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

A section of nature reserve destroyed after the decommissioning of the old Belconnen sewerage treatment plant has been reopened to the public, its restoration including the establishment of a cultural garden acknowledging the Ngunnawal people's connection to the area.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Crowe

Alex Crowe

Science and Environment Reporter

Alex covers science and environment issues, with a focus on local Canberra stories. alex.crowe@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from ACT Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.