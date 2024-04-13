'Beyond outrageous': Lee calls for minister to explain NDIS funding bungle

The ACT government admits it registered as a specialist disability accommodation provider seven years ago and does not know how many people in the ACT are eligible to have the funding through its agency, Housing ACT. It has told this masthead that is not received any SDA funding to date as it working through a "range of complexities" and is now embarking on a three-to-four-month-long engagement project with people such as tenants and carers to find out more.

