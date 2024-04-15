'It gives you goosebumps': Raiders reveal special jersey for Anzac Round

The Canberra Raiders have unveiled their new jersey to be worn for the NRL's upcoming Anzac Round.
The club launched the camouflage jersey and revealed its design was inspired by the "Australian Multicam Camouflage Uniform" which is worn by Defence Force personnel when deployed.
"The darker blue represents the Royal Australian Navy, the khaki (this design) represents the Australian Army, and the light blue represents the Royal Australian Air Force," a club statement read.
The jersey also includes on its sleeve the three service colours of dark blue for the Navy, red for the Army and light blue for the Air Force.
Raiders duo Tom Starling and Hudson Young attended the National Arboretum overlooking the Forest of Remembrance to launch the commemorative jersey that will be donned by the team when they face the Cronulla Sharks at Canberra Stadium on Sunday, April 28.
Starling said the round is especially meaningful for his family.
"My great great granddad actually fought in Thailand in World War II so we have a connection there," Starling said.
"We actually got to go over and visit his grave and we took a photograph which we took back to our nan which was a special moment."
Starling was honoured to get the chance to play Anzac Round in the nation's capital in under a fortnight having grown up watching historic NRL clashes on the day.
"Some of my greatest memories as a kid were going to the Anzac Day game between the Roosters and Dragons," he said.
"I can't wait to be a part of it at home in Canberra this year.
"To run out there with an Anzac Round jersey is a pretty special moment for the club and every player who gets to be a part of it," Starling added.
"It's such a special day in Australia and a significant part of the country.
"I think the really cool moment as a player is during the minute silence where you can stop and think about the sacrifices the Anzacs gave for us to live in this beautiful country and what they gave up.
"It can't be replicated what they've done and it's a special moment during that time - then to hear the Last Post, it gives you goosebumps."
Similarly Young believes Anzac Round was a chance for reflection, with the club looking forward to the opportunity to be part of the special occasion in their own way.
"It's a special weekend. It's a time to remember everything that has come before us and we go out and represent the club during this weekend it's one of my favourite rounds," Young said.
"Our club puts a lot of emphasis on it, and we really look forward to it.
"It's a crazy feeling walking out onto the ground, and it really gives you goosebumps.
"Hopefully as players we can give something back and give people the opportunity to use this round as a chance to highlight all the wonderful things our service men and women do for us."
The jersey now available for purchase is the fifth to be released so far by the Raiders this season, with one more expected for Indigenous Round later this year in round 12. Currently the Raiders boast a home and away kit, an alternate all-green jumper released in pre-season, as well a 1994 retro number released last week.
To mark the 30-year anniversary of the club's 1994 NSWRL grand final victory, the Raiders unveiled a retro jersey of the same kit, old Canberra Milk logo, grand final badge and all.
The retro jersey will be worn by the Raiders when they take on the Bulldogs in Magic Round on May 17 when many of the 1994 premiership-winning team will have their reunion in Brisbane.
Round Seven: Brisbane Broncos v Canberra Raiders, Saturday 7.35pm at Lang Park
ANZAC Round: Canberra Raiders v Cronulla Sharks, Sunday April 28, 4.05pm at Canberra Stadium
